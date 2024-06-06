Bossip Video

After being thrown a baby shower in an unconventional location, Kash Doll is responding to some of the hate she received over the affair.

The rapper is preparing for her baby girl’s arrival, Klarity, sharing all of the festivities with her fans on social media. But, unfortunately for Kash Doll, not everybody was on board with how she chose to celebrate while waiting for her little one to be born.

Earlier this week, the “Ice Me Out” rapper took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures and videos from her baby shower, which she held at the Louis Vuitton store in Atlanta, GA.

Footage from the festivities shows Kash Doll in a fluffy pink dress with a long train, along with all of her loved ones holding up orange bags and boxes from the luxury brand.

“O nothing just had my baby girl baby shower in Louis Vuitton,” the rapper began in her caption. “When i say i walked away filled with joy ðŸ¤© i just can’t believe my life sometimes.. to show my baby girl this much love before she touch down just only prove even more how you can also receive good karma ðŸ’•ðŸ’•.” She continued, “Thank to all my loved ones I’m so grateful for y’all and o Louis I’ll keep spending all our money there ðŸ¥‚ y’all alright wit me!”

Across social media, some people weren’t so impressed by Kash Doll’s baby shower, saying that throwing the event at the Louis Vuitton store was “ghetto” despite it actually being hosted by the luxury brand.

In response to all the negativity, the rapper opened up about why she chose to have her baby shower there, insisting she will talk her ish if she needed!

“I had 3 baby showers and didn’t spend a dime! I’m grateful and blessed but plz don’t make me have to pop my shit i love being humble and out the way,” she posted on X.

“Y’all talking all that shit but neither one of u could have a baby shower in Louis Vuitton even if u could paid for it,” Kash Doll wrote in another tweet. “That was a client appreciation event they did for me… my profile paid for that booka butt! And the fact that they asked me to throw me this shower is even more baffling klarity is that girllll.”

The artist went on to repost a bunch of tweets defending her decision, including one fan who pointed out that people are acting like Kash Doll threw her own event with fake Louis Vuitton branding.

“Why they not understanding this??” she asked in her repost.

She also responded to a fan who insisted the outrage over her baby shower wouldn’t be the same “if he swapped her ethnicity,” writing, “Exactly.”