Kash Doll is celebrating for two after she announced on her 32nd birthday that she’s pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Tracy T.

All the baddies seem to be rocking baby bumps lately, and the Detroit rapper is the latest to join the list. Kash Doll took to Instagram with some super-snatched throwback pics to wish herself a happy birthday prior to the big reveal.

On Friday, she posted a clip of herself pouring champagne in bed with birthday balloons before popping out with a surprise special guest.

Talk about glowing! The “Ready Set” star said she’s celebrating things a little differently this year, but she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s my birthday and God bless me with another one!!! This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!!” the birthday girl wrote.

The post included stunning maternity photos of her baby bump and Savage X Fenty set. In the hashtags, the BMF actress added that she’s 27 weeks along, praying for a girl. She and her boyfriend, Tracy T, are expecting their bundle of joy to arrive this summer in June.

Kash Doll Shares How Tracy T & Their Son Reacted To The Baby News

According to PEOPLE, KashDoll and Tracy T found out they were expecting while on a trip to Turks and Caicos for his birthday.

“We were having fun. I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn’t keep anything down! I took a test and it said yes!” she recalled. “I gave Tracy a bankroll of money for his birthday, and I clipped the pregnancy test on the back. When he turned it over, he started smiling. I took a video of it. He was so happy.”

The couple are already proud parents to a 2-year-old son, Kashton. They’re both excited about welcoming the new addition and so is their toddler. Kash Doll said his reaction to the baby news was “amazing.”

“He loves babies already. When he sees babies, he gets so excited. He wants to touch them, hug them and feed them,” she says about the well-prepared big brother.

Kash Doll (real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight) embraces the challenge of two young children and pushing herself as an artist. Fans can look forward to her growing both legacies in the near future.

“What I am most excited about is just extending my family and having more offspring and leaving my legacy behind. I’m excited to teach them this thing called life,” she said.

While nurturing the bun in her oven, Kash Doll’s other baby on the way is her sophomore album. She called the “grown and sexy and fun” upcoming project “an evolution of me. It’s fire. It’s organic, raw, authentic … it’s Kash Doll!”

In 2021, Kash Doll started dating Tracy T, 42. The next year, they welcomed their first child together. Tracy also has two daughters and a 20-year-old son from prior relationships.

Congratulations to Kash Doll and Tracy T!