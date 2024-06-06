Bossip Video

Black Republicans let some of the wildest things fly out of their mouths and this one is a instant furry-faced classic.

Rep. Byron Donalds from the state of, wait for it…Florida was recently put on blast for waxing poetic about the days of Jim Crow, the time when Black folks were considered less than and were barred from the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness that is “promised” to “all” Americans. According to a POLITICO report, Donalds was speaking at a Republican Black outreach event in Philadelphia when he proudly proclaimed that, “During Jim Crow the Black family was together”. He continued, “During Jim Crow, more Black people were — not just conservative, because Black people always have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively.”

Yeah. Ok.

As you might imagine, Democrats like House leader Hakeem Jeffries didn’t just respond via quotes to the media. He took on moment on the House floor to address Donalds’ “yessuh, boss” a** comments.

Much like his MAGA führer, Donalds tried to gaslight his detractors by claiming that he’s being lied on and misrepresented. In an effort clean up aisle 1619, Donalds appeared on CNN with Abby D. Phillip to “clarify” his position about how Jim Crow helped promote Black families…

These type of negroes have drunk so much MAGA Kool-Aid that it’s a shock that they haven’t had a foot amputated.