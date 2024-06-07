Deontay Wilder’s Fiancée Telli Swift Granted Restraining Order Against Boxer Amid Domestic Violence Claims

Days after a vicious knockout, Deontay Wilder is on the receiving end of a temporary restraining order from his fianceé Telli Swift.

The “Bronze Bomber” boxer is currently having a terrible week professionally and personally after being knocked out by his opponent Zhilei Zhang in an ending no one predicted.

Shortly after his defeat, USA Today published a story that included his mother’s wise wishes for him to retire.

“I texted him and said, ‘Son, we’re having a party for you,'” Deborah Wilder told the outlet. “You gave us the best boxing in USA when boxing was dead. You’ve gotten older. You’ve ran your course in your journey. It’s time to celebrate.”

Now, according to TMZ, life has thrown another haymaker his way, or perhaps the consequences of his alleged actions have caught up to him. Two days after the knockout, Wilder’s fiancée, Telli Swift, was granted a temporary restraining order against him amid accusations of domestic violence.

“I believe Deontay is capable of being physically violent towards me upon his return in June because he has expressed that he is furious with me since April and has been physically abusive with me in the past,” Swift wrote in her restraining order.

Swift alleges Wilder choked her “at least five times” since they were engaged in 2018. She also claims he spit on her on multiple occasions and once “nearly suffocated” her.

TMZ adds that in the restraining order, Swift alleges that the former heavyweight champion used her laptop without her permission and sent “disturbing” messages to professional and personal acquaintances.

Specifically, on April 15, she alleges he threw her out of their Atlanta home right after she had invasive surgery.

Swift also claims he threatened to destroy her belongings on multiple occasions and demanded sex “three times a day.” She currently lives in their Los Angeles home with their daughter while he has been in Saudi Arabia for his fight.

Wilder must stay 100 yards away from Swift until their June 25 court date.