Big Latto, not the little one

ClayCo Queen Latto has social media in a frenzy after hopping on Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla‘s wobbledy-wobbly ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge currently shaking up the internet.

https://twitter.com/Latto/status/1777526940309594617

The “Big Energy” baddie can be seen clapping her copious cakes in the rewind-worthy video that surged to millions of views after being shared by Megan Thee Stallion on thee gram.

This comes just days after thee Hot Girl Coach kicked off the now-viral challenge with a thunderous twerk video of her own that immediately shattered thee internet.

No stranger to headlines, Latto set the tone for the addictive challenge that’s sure to attract more stars in the coming days. For those keeping score at home, Meg tagged in SZA, Normani, Cardi B, and more to bless fans with their twerking talents.

Y’all just better be glad Cardi B busy, she would tear that wanna be challenge UP. https://t.co/IH4i9VzqNZ — ‎ً (@DANKFIEN) April 11, 2024

While causing commotion on the gram, Big Latto also trended over a video where she listed her Top 3 female rappers of all-time ahead of her impressive headliner run this summer.

Latto names her top three female rappers of all time: Lil Kim, Left Eye and “Shawty.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/kOzZhSqGrg — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 9, 2024

The 25-year-old will make history as the first woman to headline HOT 107.9 Atlanta’s famed Birthday Bash concert on June 22nd in her hometown.

“1ST FEMALE TO HEADLINE BIRTHDAY BASH!!! @hot1079atl I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests link in my bio for tickets!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” she captioned on a high-energy post celebrated a history-making moment.

Also hitting the stage are Boosie, Hunxho, Killer Mike, Key Glock, Beat King, Bossman Dlow, Rob49, Tee Grizzley, Famous Sally & YB, and more during Atlanta’s biggest concert of the summer.

How many times did you watch Big Latto’s video? Who else would you like to see join the ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over Big Latto’s twerk video the flip.