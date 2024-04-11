Big Latto, not the little one
ClayCo Queen Latto has social media in a frenzy after hopping on Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla‘s wobbledy-wobbly ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge currently shaking up the internet.
https://twitter.com/Latto/status/1777526940309594617
The “Big Energy” baddie can be seen clapping her copious cakes in the rewind-worthy video that surged to millions of views after being shared by Megan Thee Stallion on thee gram.
This comes just days after thee Hot Girl Coach kicked off the now-viral challenge with a thunderous twerk video of her own that immediately shattered thee internet.
No stranger to headlines, Latto set the tone for the addictive challenge that’s sure to attract more stars in the coming days. For those keeping score at home, Meg tagged in SZA, Normani, Cardi B, and more to bless fans with their twerking talents.
Y’all just better be glad Cardi B busy, she would tear that wanna be challenge UP. https://t.co/IH4i9VzqNZ
— ً (@DANKFIEN) April 11, 2024
While causing commotion on the gram, Big Latto also trended over a video where she listed her Top 3 female rappers of all-time ahead of her impressive headliner run this summer.
Latto names her top three female rappers of all time: Lil Kim, Left Eye and “Shawty.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/kOzZhSqGrg
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 9, 2024
The 25-year-old will make history as the first woman to headline HOT 107.9 Atlanta’s famed Birthday Bash concert on June 22nd in her hometown.
“1ST FEMALE TO HEADLINE BIRTHDAY BASH!!! @hot1079atl I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests link in my bio for tickets!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” she captioned on a high-energy post celebrated a history-making moment.
Also hitting the stage are Boosie, Hunxho, Killer Mike, Key Glock, Beat King, Bossman Dlow, Rob49, Tee Grizzley, Famous Sally & YB, and more during Atlanta’s biggest concert of the summer.
How many times did you watch Big Latto’s video? Who else would you like to see join the ‘Wanna Be’ Challenge? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over Big Latto’s twerk video the flip.
Latto slid her hand in that crack mane. I just paid my tithes yesterday! pic.twitter.com/uWhMN2zvkg
— Migo-sama (@JBW90) April 9, 2024
LATTO PLEASE pic.twitter.com/xPVmq2Sopc
— Rolls Reus (@D9N9ABI9) April 9, 2024
Me watching Latto video again for the 30th time pic.twitter.com/fBqiqSwyyo
— DJ 🤴🏾 (@mindofgoatdj) April 9, 2024
That Latto video 17 minutes long or is it just me?
— Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) April 9, 2024
That Latto video pic.twitter.com/iYavxOdC15
— ً (@PhoneDaPosites) April 9, 2024
I’m disgusted in myself, cause I can’t stop watching Latto shake her ass 😭😭
— 🐎Asian on a Horse🐎 (@TattoosNLipstck) April 9, 2024
Continue Slideshow
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.