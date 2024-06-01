Bossip Video

Catch up on all the content you missed to close out May with BOSSIPs Content Recap featuring Anthony Edwards, Sexyy Red & more.

Once again it’s that time of the week when you can indulge in BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap. Catching up on all the content you missed due to life is always a sign the weekend is here. Post-memorial day fatigue aside you made it through the week.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

Anthony Edwards Responds To The Haters

After being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals Anthony Edwards and Adidas dropped a new AD for all the haters. AE expresses himself in the most Atlanta way possible.

Sexyy Red Joins The WWE Universe

Sexyy Red joined NXT and if you thought she wouldn’t believe in the WWE world think again. The crowd embraced her like she was their world champion.

Angel Reese Reveals She’s Living Life & Will Be Herself No Matter What

Angel Reese delivers on the court while attending the Met Gala and any concert she chooses. If you have a problem with it she has bad news for you.

Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence On Being Fired From Undisputed

Shannon Sharpe has avoided discussing his issues with Skip Bayless but recently opened up about his transition from Undisputed. Long story short Shannon learned ownership is key.

EA Sports Finally Releases NCAA College Football 25 Gameplay

Fans have begged and begged to see gameplay for NCAA 25 and with almost a month left til its release EA finally delivered the goods.