Catch up on all the content you missed to close out May with BOSSIPs Content Recap featuring Anthony Edwards, Sexyy Red & more.
Once again it’s that time of the week when you can indulge in BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap. Catching up on all the content you missed due to life is always a sign the weekend is here. Post-memorial day fatigue aside you made it through the week.
BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap
Anthony Edwards Responds To The Haters
After being eliminated in the Western Conference Finals Anthony Edwards and Adidas dropped a new AD for all the haters. AE expresses himself in the most Atlanta way possible.
Sexyy Red Joins The WWE Universe
Sexyy Red joined NXT and if you thought she wouldn’t believe in the WWE world think again. The crowd embraced her like she was their world champion.
Angel Reese Reveals She’s Living Life & Will Be Herself No Matter What
Angel Reese delivers on the court while attending the Met Gala and any concert she chooses. If you have a problem with it she has bad news for you.
Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence On Being Fired From Undisputed
Shannon Sharpe has avoided discussing his issues with Skip Bayless but recently opened up about his transition from Undisputed. Long story short Shannon learned ownership is key.
EA Sports Finally Releases NCAA College Football 25 Gameplay
Fans have begged and begged to see gameplay for NCAA 25 and with almost a month left til its release EA finally delivered the goods.
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.