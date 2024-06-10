Bossip Video

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will reportedly reconnect for ‘Missionary’ the sequel to Snoops infamous debut album ‘Doggystyle’.

When it comes to watching OG’s in hip-hop age seeing Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre still chasing their dreams is beautiful. From their Death Row Records days to rocking the Super Bowl halftime show they prove nothing is impossible. One of the biggest gifts they ever delivered together was Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album Doggystyle. The iconic album is one of few albums that is universally respected as a classic among everyone.

Sometimes classic albums are a moment in time that shouldn’t be touched but hip-hop is about breaking the rules.

According to HipHopDX, the iconic duo will team up again for a sequel to Doggystyle titled Missionary. Snoop says the album was Dre’s idea during a random trip to his home to record a few tracks.

“I go over there and he like, ‘N-gga, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go!’ We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back: ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n-gga need two more days all the time.” Snoop revealed on the All The Smoke podcast.





Play



According to HipHop-N-More, the album will arrive next month as a joint effort from Death Row Records, Interscope, and Aftermath. Dre will hold down the production and mixing duties while Snoop does what he does best. Will you be listening when Missionary lands on streaming services next month?