Have you been watching Royal Rules of Ohio?
The Freeform docuseries follows three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their twenties in Columbus, Ohio. The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s episode which shares a moment between Brenda and a potential love interest, Ernest, on the steps at her mother’s mixer, where they discuss their plans after graduating college.
Check out the clip below:
Okay Ernest! He is talking marriage already and even asked Brenda about her bucket list. Do you think they would make a good match?
Here’s what else to expect from this week’s all-new episode:
Nana and Thelma go on a double date. Fed up with the girls’ disrespectful behavior, Delali hosts a mixer with potential husbands for her daughters. The sisters prepare to confront their cousin Kofi.
Royal Rules of Ohio stars Thelma Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Delali Agyekum and Nana Agyekum.
Royal Rules Of Ohio airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM ET/PT on Freeform, next day on Hulu.
-
Daddy Drip Drizzy: Drake Shows Off Hot Soccer Dad Outfit At Son's Game
-
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of June 2
-
Law Roach Exposes Fashion House That Refused To Dress Zendaya: 'If You Say No, It'll Be A No Forever'
-
Angel Reese Slams Backlash For Met Gala Debut The Day Before She 'Slayed Against New York': 'I'm Not One-Dimensional'
-
'Sleeping Beauties' & Archival Artistry: Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Met Gala & 'Garden Of Time' Theme
-
Stuntin' Like My Mama: Gabrielle Union Says She's Saving Her Met Gala Looks For Daughter Kaavia James
-
Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.