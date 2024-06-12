Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors is set to be given a unique honor later this month.

After being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment, the disgraced actor is going to be presented with the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

The event, which will be held in Los Angeles on June 21, explained in a press release that the award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

Jonathan Majors was dropped from multiple film and television roles, brand deals and his management team after a jury convicted him on two domestic-violence charges on Dec. 18 2023. Following an incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, he was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program in April.

Despite being found guilty, Majors hasn’t shied away from the spotlight. Over the course of the past couple months, the former Marvel star has made a few public appearances, including multiple red carpets showings alongside his girlfriend, Meagan Good. Still, he hasn’t talked much about his trial and charges, so his awards acceptance speech might give the public more insight into his mindset.

Majors isn’t the only celebrity being honored at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. The event will also recognize designer Christian Louboutin with the Innovator Award, Cardi B with the Inspiration Award and Fat Joe with the Culture Award. Held at the Beverly Hilton, Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will also hand out awards to U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, and rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart.