Just a couple of months after his sentencing for his assault and harassment conviction, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good appeared at the New York Urban League’s Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner. The couple is seemingly in good spirits, although they have endured a tough year. However, they spoke about pulling through due to the immense support they show each other.

While attending the NYUL Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner’s red carpet, the couple spoke with US Weekly about the dynamics of their relationship. Both Majors and Good became emotional during the interview. Good was candid about how proud she is of Majors due to his growth.

“It’s been quite a year to say the least, and how he’s handled it, how he’s grown, how we’ve learned to dance in the rain and how we’ve learned to just look at God first and foremost above everything,” she said.

The 42-year-old actress also stated that Majors is “literally my favorite person.” She listed a multitude of reasons why she loves him, including his sense of humor and honesty.

These comments seemingly tugged at Majors’ heart because he was already on the verge of tears before he began to speak.

“I don’t want to cry, but she’s my best friend,” he stated. “At 34 years old, who would have thought this would be my friend. The one thing I work for, fight for, sacrifice for. She makes me good, as cliché as that sounds.”

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Persevere Through The Difficult Times

After Majors showered Good with compliments and praise, the couple became emotional and began crying. US Weekly reports that the two continued to be candid about how Majors’ legal troubles affected them.

However, the negative does not outweigh the positive because when asked if she would be open to remarrying, Good quickly responded, “Yep.” If you recall, Good was married to DeVon Franklin for ten years, divorcing in 2022.

Majors was sure to point out his appreciation for Good’s continuous support of him.

“You take support for granted. I know I did,” he said. “Because when you have it, it’s a whole different thing. Like, two nights ago I was doing something and she came and backed me up, and tonight she’s up there, you know, showing out and I’m here to back her up.”

The 34-year-old actor completed his statement with a Frederick Douglass quote:

“Frederick Douglass being the moment, there’s a quote of his that I will paraphrase. He says, ‘we are not judged by the heights we have reached, but by the depths we have overcome.'”

Jonathan Majors Legal Woes Recap

As BOSSIP reported, Jonathan Majors was arrested in March 2023 after being involved in a fight with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was found guilty of two of the four counts against him in December 2023. Majors was able to avoid jail time and was sentenced to a year in a domestic violence program.

Throughout the trial, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good hard-launched their relationship. Good was present at every court date and stood by his side for the duration of the ordeal.