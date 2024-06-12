An all-star cast is bringing high-energy hijinks, afros, and oil sheen to a ’70s-set miniseries centered around an armed robbery on a life-changing historic night that ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”
A Peacock press release reports that Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, is based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast and follows a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) and the chaos that ensues on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight.
An after-party hosted by Chicken Man featuring a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, “ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history.”
Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.
The principal cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, includes Kevin Hart (“Chicken Man”),
Samuel L. Jackson (“Frank Moten”),
Taraji P. Henson (“Vivan Thomas”),
Don Cheadle (“JD Hudson”),
and Terrence Howard (“Cadillac Richie”).
Key guest stars include Chloe Bailey (“Lena Mosley”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“Delores Hudson”), Dexter Darden (“Muhammad Ali”), Lori Harvey (“Lola Falana”) and Sinqua Walls (“McKinley Rogers”).
In the teaser, we see Kevin Hart transform into the lead character in the film and face off with Don Cheadle who’s ready to put him behind bars.
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, a limited series, premieres September 5 on Peacock.
Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country)
Showrunner / Executive Producer: Jason Horwitch (Echo 3, The Calling)
Executive Producer / Star: Kevin Hart
Executive Producer: Will Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media
Executive Producer: Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat
Executive Producer: Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts
Executive Producer: Jeff Keating of Doghouse Pictures, LLC
Executive Producer: Lars Jacobson
Executive Producer: Erika L. Johnson
Executive Producer: Mike Daniels
Executive Producer / Director (Ep. 101, 102, 107 and 108): Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name)
Co-Executive Producer: Tiffany Brown for Hartbeat, Kenny Burns
Studio: Universal Television LLC, a division of Universal Studio Group
Production Location: Fight Night is shooting at Assembly Studios in Atlanta

