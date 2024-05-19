Bossip Video

Since her days on Love & Hip Hop, Cardi B has never been one to hold her tongue. Even in her elite status, she is candid about her thoughts regarding the upcoming presidential election and whether or not she will be voting.

The “I Like It” rapper recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone. In addition to being on the cover, she spoke with the publication about several topics, including politics. If you recall, in March 2024, while visiting the Big Boys Neighborhood Radio Show, she stated she didn’t plan on voting for President Biden or Donald Trump. Now, she is seemingly doubling down.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, the mother of two stated that she has felt “layers and layers of disappointment” since Biden took office. During the 2020 election, the rapstress was an avid supporter of the President but cited the rising cost of living and low wages as reasons for her feelings of “betrayal.”

“It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody,” she stated. “Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

Though she was careful, she referenced the U.S. dollars sent to Israel and Ukraine for their ongoing wars.

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help,” she told Rolling Stone.

As for her changing her mind about voting for Biden or Trump, Cardi B bluntly stated, “I don’t f**k with both of y’all n***as.”

Check out Cardi B’s full interview on Big Boys Neighborhood Radio Show.