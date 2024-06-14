This episode of the Fatal Attraction podcast chronicles the shocking murder of Julii Johnson that rocked the suburbs of Detroit.
The 34-year-old mother was on her way to work one fateful Friday morning when she was gunned down outside of her boyfriend’s condo. Police in Warren, Michigan looked at multiple leads, wondering who could commit such a heinous crime against a woman who was so loved by her family. Was it Johnson’s boyfriend, who detectives discovered had a secret life? Or was it a bitter ex who couldn’t let go?
Listen to the full episode below. Also available on Urban One Podcasts, all major podcast platforms and YouTube.
Fatal Attraction is a TV One original true crime docuseries about real cases of love gone wrong. Catch up on previous episodes and tune into #TrueCrimeMonday everywhere you listen to podcasts.
