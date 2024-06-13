Bossip Video

It is 2024 and the one thing that every single person on the planet should understand by now is that there is always a camera watching and a microphone listening. Always. Everywhere. Act accordingly or suffer the well-deserved consequences.

According to a report via Atlanta Black Star, an unidentifed-yet-white-adjacent DoorDash driver in Nashville, Tennessee was caught on camera calling a Black woman customer “n****r” while delivering her meal.

The incident is as blatantly racist as it is egregiously stupid as the man walks up to the door of the home with a clearly visible RING doorbell camera. The customer, Christina Derrica, was so shocked and offended by what she saw and heard that she posted the video to her TikTok account and tagged DoorDash.

The driver can be seen placing the food on the front porch and saying, “Here’s your food n****r”. Then, as if one time wasn’t enough, the surly soup cookie drops the racist remix, “Chow down, n****r”.

Don’t believe us, just watch…

At this point, Christina’s original TikTok video has been viewed well over 3 million times and DoorDash responded to her directly via letter.

Please know that the type of behavior you described has no place on the DoorDash platform, or anywhere else, and is a violation of our safety policies.

‘I want to assure you that we have investigated this incident and taken appropriate action by removing this dasher from the platform.

So far, Twitter has not “done its thing” (trust us, we checked) but we fully expect this spoiled jar of mayonnaise to be outed and bullied.