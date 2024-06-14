Bossip Video

OWN’s new dating series The Never Ever Mets is airing a new episode TONIGHT, and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

A press release reports that the 10-episode series hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones centers around seven couples who have been virtually dating for some time and believe they may have found lasting love – only they have never met each other in person!

Now, they’re meeting face-to-face for the very first time and sharing a house for three weeks to see if their internet love can survive off the screen and in real life.

Will their online romances last when things get real or will they fizzle out amid fun and flirty relationship activities, couples therapy, and for some, physical intimacy in the “boom boom room.”

At the end of the process, some will be going home together while others choose to sign out for good.

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see Shay and Josh getting matching tattoos. The two have had hardships amid allegations that Josh tried to hit on Alexis, but they’ve moved past the drama and they’re reinforcing their love with ink.

The two agree to get the yin and yang and the luna and sol to symbolize their connection and their sun and moon signs.

“We definitely have balance with each other,” says Josh. “Opposites attract so that’s what the tattoo signifies for us.”

Ultimately the couple is happy to have the shared tattoo experience that they can remember for the rest of their lives.

A new episode of The Never Ever Mets airs tonight Friday, June 13 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN and streams on Max.