Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating the success of her tour as she prepares to drop her next album.

The “Sweetest Pie” rapper took to Instagram this week to share some pictures from her ongoing Hot Girl Summer Tour.

She paired the flicks with a lengthy caption, which sees Meg celebrating everything she’s accomplished while on tour as she gets ready to drop her album.

“Hotties as we get ready for my FIRST ALBUM UNDER HOTGIRL PRODUCTIONS dropping 6.28 I wanna tell y’all some of my favorite things that have been happening on tour SO FAR,” she began in her caption. “1. I appreciate and love how hard my dancers (thee hot girls) go every show! I know our bodies are aching but they never complain and still pop out and have a blast lol ! Love y’all.”

She went on to shout out her special guest on tour, GloRilla, writing;

“2. I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me.”

Later down the line of bullet points, Meg hinted at a comment made by Charlamagne tha God when she announced her tour.

“6. Ima pop my s**t for a second lol but people questioned if I was an arena artist,” she wrote in her caption. “…anddd I meanðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸ teehee.”

Back in May, The Breakfast Club co-host spoke about Meg’s tour, insisting that he didn’t think the Houston native was “an arena artist.” According to reports from The Shade Room, tickets for the Hot Girl Summer Tour had just gone on sale, with tickets allegedly being sold for as low as $24.

Charlamagne continued by saying that he believed Thee Stallion was a “theater artist” rather than one who should be performing in arenas.

“If she’s doing arenas, she shouldn’t be doing arenas,” he explained at the time. “She’s not an arena artist. Salute to Megan Thee Stallion, but she’s not an arena artist, maybe a theatre artist. Arenas is a lot.”

Just one day later, however, the radio host ate his words, realizing that Meg’s ticket sales confirmed that she was, indeed, an arena artist.

“I asked the question yesterday: Is Megan Thee Stallion an arena artist? Cleary, we got our answer,” Charlamagne said at the time. “Jess just said that she sold out 13 arena stops, and I think I read over 240,000 tickets across North America and Europe. So yeah, if you’re selling out arenas, you’re an arena artist.”

Looks like she got the last laugh.