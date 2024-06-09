Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears onstage after clapping back at a “fake a**” A.I.-generated sex tape circulating online: “Y’all going too far,” she warned. #WeLoveYouMegan trended as the Hotties flooded social media with support.

The devil may be busy, but Megan Thee Stallion is booked, busier, and better than ever. As Megan overcomes hurdles to shut down city after city with GloRilla on her record-breaking Hot Girl Summer tour, her haters are furious and working overtime. On the heels of dropping one of her hottest verses on Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix),” an alleged sex tape surfaced online.

Based on social media comments, nothing about the video resembles the Grammy winner except what appears to be an A.I.-generated deepfake. When the same happened to Taylor Swift earlier this year, the feds, the White House, and maybe even Jesus were on the main line to shut it down. Unsurprisingly, we’re not seeing the same level of public concern.

Megan Thee Stallion Slams “Fake A**” Sex Tape, Warns Haters Behind Spreading The Alleged Sex Tape

Megan Thee Stallion had to come to her own defense to set the record straight about the “fake a**” sex tape. She took to X, formerly Twitter, to slam the ridiculous rumored leak. She also issued a warning to the people behind creating and spreading the alleged deepfake sex tape.

“It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake a** s**t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it,” she threatened.

Megan’s fans drowned out the hate with the viral hashtag #WeLoveYouMegan. Many social media users claimed they found the original adult video used to create the A.I.-generated footage. Others noted that the main accounts posting and celebrating the alleged leak were fan accounts seemingly dedicated to one of her rap rivals.

It seems like Megan will let her legal team get active about the issue, which is illegal in many states. The Taylor Swift incident also encouraged more legislation to combat sexual deepfakes, which overwhelmingly target women, regardless of their fame.

The “Boa” baddie didn’t let the haters win by sabotaging her success. She followed up with a tweet revealing an alternative cover for Megan. The highly anticipated self-titled album, her first as an independent artist since leaving 1501, will drop on June 28.

Megan Thee Stallion Cries Onstage At Tampa Concert After Addressing A.I.-Generated Sex Tape

The show must go on, and Thee Stallion had to hit the stage despite the social media ordeal. Issues beyond her control, like Atlanta’s major water main break and the NBA finals in Dallas, alhave ready forced her to reschedule multiple shows. The last thing Megan wanted was tto disappoint fans further

However, she’s only human a,nd it seems like the stress took a toll onon her stage in Tampa. When the “Cobra” beat dropped, Megan shook her head as she fought back tears. She only got through a few words of the song, appropriately dedicated to her healing and transformation after her shooting and years of harassment, before breaking down in tears.

Like a true professional, she pushed through the overwhelming emotion to keep performing. After fanning and dabbing her eyes, the “Wanna Be” rapper gathers herself to continue rocking the stage.

Like the deranged fans who reportedly plotted on her mother’s gravesite over a rap beef, this really is going too far. In addition to disgusting and downright trifling behavior, regardless of the target, circulating and creating these kinds of images are illegal. Several of Meg’s latest lyrics threatened to sue people and publications spreading lies about her. Add this kind of deepfake disrespect to the list of litigation.

Whether it’s with envy or support and adoration, all eyes are on Megan Thee Stallion as the countdown continues to her new album.