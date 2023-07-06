Bossip Video

Is Cardi B the new Jay-Z?

If you let The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God tell it, she certainly shares a mentality with the MC who many would consider the GOAT. According to an article in Blavity, the radio jock born Lenard McKelvey was a guest on Big Loon’s Its Up There podcast where he picked a fresh bouquet of flowers to give to the raunchy Bronx rapper. Charlamagne says that Cardi “shifted (that in) the culture” with her willingness to lend her voice and presence on songs and music videos with newer artists to help. give them a boost in metrics and popularity.

“Because Cardi made it where you’re the OG, you’re the person that’s made all the money, you sold all the records, but you have no problem putting your arm around that next person.”

At the risk of being harassed and bullied by social media bots and celebrity-addicted adults, Charlamagne’s cultural critique speaks to the criticism that many have launched against Nicki Mianj who, until recently, didn’t seem enthusiastic about sharing the microphone with some of her newer peers who were entering the game. Mr. Tha God then went on to explain the similarities he sees between Cardi and Carter.

“Cardi did for female rap what JAY-Z and Drake did. Like JAY-Z, whatever that next thing was out, JAY-Z was jumping on it. Whether it was Juvenile‘s ‘Huh.’ Whether it was Houston, whether it was Rick Ross…whoever it was, Jay was jumping on there,” the best-selling author said.

Despite their on-again-off-again camaraderie, Charlamagne even gave Drake some props in the context of his enthusiasm to help virtually unknown artists gain notoriety.