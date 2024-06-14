Bossip Video

Marlon Wayans is going to show support for his people no matter what anyone else says!

The actor and comedian took to Instagram on Friday, June 14 to show his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Wayans did a photoshoot with a Pride flag draped over his shoulder, explaining in his caption that while he’s straight, he’s always here to hype up his friends and family.

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” he began in his caption. “Did a photo shoot with the great photographer @parrish_lewis dope pic….P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

Though the comments on that post have since been turned off, a lot of bigots…err, people weren’t happy to see Marlon so openly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, announcing that they were unfollowing him for the post.

Those comments of disapproval only further fueled Wayans’ commitment to supporting his people, going on to post another picture from his photoshoot and emphasizing the fact that he doesn’t care about any of the hate.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” he began in his caption.

The actor went on to elaborate on why he’s so protective over the LGBTQ+ community, being a father to his trans son, Kai Wayans.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f***s what people think,” he continued. “If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day. HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period.”

Luckily, the comments on this post were a lot more supportive, with tons of fans praising Wayans for his unwavering support despite all of the negativity.

“Y’all mad at this man for supporting his child??? How does that work?” one follower commented. Another wrote, “Troll them down. ðŸ¤£ Shoutout to you for supporting your child. Pride in more ways than 1 ðŸ’›âœ¨ï¸ðŸ‘‘.”

But, even with more support this time around, he still wasn’t finished, dropping another Instagram post to drown out the hate. This time, he held a rainbow face mask over half of his face, wearing multiple Pride pins sprinkled across his shirt.

“You mad?! ðŸ˜¡ I can do this s**t ALL DAY… but instead I think I’ll do it ALL MONTH,” he wrote in his caption. “HAPPY PRIDE ðŸŒˆðŸ’• Love and Laughter will always drown hate.”

Now that’s how you show your support!