There are violent racists in New Jersey?!?! Say it ain’t so!

BOSSIP has covered multiple stories over the years about delivery drivers who have to put up with the worst people in society while minding their Black a** business. Unfortunately, based on this week’s news cycle, our coverage won’t end anytime soon.

According to a report on App.com, an Amazon delivery driver was accosted by a 64-year-old racist Italian man named John Vincentini in the town of Lacey, New Jersey. The report states that nearly two years ago, Vincentini “allegedly” blocked the unnamed driver’s vehicle with his car, hopped out, and asked if the driver understood that he was delivering packages in a “racist neighborhood”. Vincentini then “allegedly” asked the driver if he should go back to his car, retrieve his rifle, and shoot the driver in the head.

Fortunately, the man escaped unscathed and could contact the Lacey Police Department to file a complaint. One month later, Vincentini surrendered himself to police and was charged with bias intimidation. If you think this Vincentini character sounds like a real POS, you’re instincts have not failed you.

On March 15, 2024, a local couple called Lacey Police to report that they had received a package of marijuana inside of an Amazon box. An investigation revealed that it was, wait for it…Vincentini who delivered that box.

On March 21, detectives raided the Vincentini home where they found about 10 pounds of marijuana, 15 marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia associated with the packaging and distribution of narcotics, two assault firearms, a rifle-style BB gun and about $150,000 — which were all seized.

Vincentini and his wife Karen were both arrested and charges are still pending. Go directly to jail. To not pass “go”. Do not collect $200.