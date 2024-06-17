Volvo Canada announced a new collection with SSENSE inspired by the new all-electric EX30 merging innovation, technology, and fashion.
Automaker Volvo is embracing the electric future and excitingly delivering its new EX30. Volvo has teamed up with SSENSE for a stylish collection inspired by the electric vehicle. According to a press release the EX30 is the smallest SUV yet packs a powerful electric punch. Furthermore, the interior is sleek and luxurious so it’s only right they build upon the luxury aspect. Volvo has teamed with SSENSE for a fashionable collection that reflects the influencers that went into the EX30.
With a diverse cast of talent featuring artists, designers, models, and creators the images create an “SSSENSE fashion carpool”. SSENE’s Montreal flagship location will have all the campaign looks on hand from June 14-16. Also, the Volvo EX30 will be on hand for everyone to get their first look at the electric masterpiece. Can’t make it to Canada don’t worry you can shop the looks below.
Y/PROJECT Blue Scrunched Shirt
Helmut Lang White Seatbelt Tank Top
ALAN CROCETTI Silver Droplet Necklace
Y/PROJECT Blue Ruffle Necklace Minidress
NENSI DOJAKA Black Double Petal Bra
BLUMARINE Silver Wraparound Sunglasses
OTTOLINGER Silver & Black Diamond Clip Earrings
