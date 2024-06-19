Bossip Video

On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the United States and as you enjoy your time off, we urge you to mark Freedom Day in your own unique way.

Juneteenth is not just about being off work however, it dates back to June 19, 1865, when the last group of people enslaved in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. It took them two years to receive the news that President Abraham Lincoln freed them on Jan. 1, 1863, but they were nonetheless ecstatic and reportedly “threw their rags into the river, discarding the clothes they were enslaved in, to celebrate.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the “historical legacy of Juneteenth shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times” and we honor those who came before us.

With our 2024 cocktail guide, you can toast to freedom or just enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation. They can also be sipped ahead of tonight’s Kendrick Lamar Juneteenth concert live on Amazon Prime.

Grab your Riedel Glassware and let’s get to sipping.

BOSSIP’s 2024 Juneteenth Cocktail Guide

Burnt Grapefruit Paloma

Ingredients:

2 parts Avión Cristalino

½ parts Lime Juice

2 parts Grilled Grapefruit Agave Syrup

2 parts Club Soda topper

Method: Build in glass, Add club soda, stir, and Garnish with Grilled grapefruit slice and salt the rim.

Premier Cru Classic Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

1 oz Noilly Prat

Lemon twist

Method: Chill a coupe or Martini glass in the freezer. Add the cocktail contents to a mixing glass with ice. Stir well for 45 seconds, then serve in a chilled coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. Sip and enjoy!

A Hint of Spice in Manhattan

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts The Balvenie DoubleWood 12-Year-Old

½ Part Amaro di Angostura

¼ Part Ancho Chile

¼ Part Allspice Dram

Method: Add all ingredients to a rock/old fashioned glass. Add ice and stir briefly. Garnish with fresh ground black pepper and/or a lemon twist.

Trans-Fiddich-Fusion

Created by Glenfiddich West Coast Ambassador, David Allardice

Ingredients:

1.5 part Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old

1 part Passoa

2 part Cranberry Juice

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

A few drops of Former

Top with Ginger Ale

Method: Combine all ingredients. Top with Ginger Ale and garnish with lime wheels.

BSB Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz BSB Whiskey

4 oz lemonade

Method: Garnish with a lemon wheel and straw.

California Gold Rush

Ingredients:

2 oz. Argonaut Saloon Strength Brandy

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Honey Simple Syrup

Garnish: Expressed Lemon Peel w/ a brandied cherry

Glassware: Rocks glass

Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine/chill. Double strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with an expressed lemon peel and brandy cherry.

Prospector’s Punch

Ingredients:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

8 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

24 oz. Double Steeped Black Tea

24 oz. Ginger Beer

6 oz. Wildflower Honey (or Honey of Choice)

2 Stick of Cinnamon (Broken)

8 oz. Dried Cranberries

6 oz. Sugar

Method: In a medium saucepan, toast 2 sticks of cinnamon until fragrant (2-3 minutes), then cover with 2 cups of water, and let simmer covered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add black tea, let steep for 5 minutes then strain. While warm add honey, cranberries, and sugar. Stir to combine and let cool to room temperature. Serve in a punch bowl with one large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add Brandy, black tea infusion, lemon juice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with citrus wheels, cinnamon sticks, and fresh herbs.

Spicy Blackberry Paloma

Created by: Sean Briggs

Ingredients:

1 can of Cutwater’s Tequila Paloma

5-7 blackberries

3 jalapeño slices

Tajin salt

Mint sprig

Method: Start by rimming a Collins glass with tajin salt using half a lime. Then muddle a handful of blackberries and add a few jalapeño slices. Add crushed ice and top with a can of Cutwater Tequila Paloma. Garnish with blackberries and a mint sprig.

Gin Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Revivalist Garden Gin

0.5 oz Orange liqueur

2 oz Prosecco

2 oz Soda

Method: Add all ingredients to a large wine glass. Top with ice. Garnish: Orange slice and olives

Easy, Now Party Punch

Ingredients:

4 ounces Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

1 cup pomegranate juice

zest of 1 orange

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 (750 ml) bottle of Prosecco or sparkling wine, chilled

arils from 1 pomegranate

Method: In a large pitcher, combine the bourbon, pomegranate juice, orange zest and orange juice. Chill until ready to serve. Add ice to the punch bowl before serving, pour over the Prosecco, and top with pomegranates. Enjoy!