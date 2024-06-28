Bossip Video

McDonald’s is announcing a multi-year program aimed at uplifting emerging Black fashion designers while equipping them with mentorship for the next level of their careers.

The fast food chain is announcing its Black & Positively Golden (B&PG) Change of Fashion program pairing five Black emerging designers with five Black industry experts to complete a year-long mentorship with author and television host Elaine Welteroth, Matte Collection CEO Justina McKee, retail executive Shawn Howell, Laquan Smith COO Jacqueline Cooper, and Founder of luxury concept retail stores, McMullen, and Founder & CEO, Sherri McMullen.

In addition to the mentorship, a press release reports that The Golden Arches and its Owner/Operators will grant funds to each designer, totaling $200,000 overall, one-on-one mentorship sessions and access to expert-led masterclasses before the designers create their own individual capsule collections.

This year marks the third year and evolution of the brand’s Black & Positively Golden Change Leaders initiative, last year’s featured Keke Palmer and it continues to aim to invest in the voices of tomorrow to help serve up bright futures in the Black community.

Fansâ€¯canâ€¯follow the designer’s journeys and exploreâ€¯theâ€¯positiveâ€¯impact of Black fashion on an industryâ€¯that needs more Blackâ€¯representation by visiting changeoffashion.com and @wearegolden on Instagram.

“For decades, McDonald’s has leveraged its size and scale to invest in and support the diverse communities we serve,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement about the campaign. “The Change of Fashion program builds on that legacy, pushing new boundaries in an effort to inspire real change, not only for our five designers, but for the fashion industry at large.”

Meet the B&PG Change of Fashion designers below.

Shareef Mosby

His journey began at the age of 15 when he embarked on a quest to redefine the conventional boundaries of style. Motivated by personal adversities and a challenging upbringing, Mosby has molded his brand to transmute traditional, utilitarian fabrics and silhouettes into urban-chic, contemporary ensembles juxtaposed against traditional artistic backdrops. Shareef Mosby, CEO of VICTIM15, has harbored a deep-seated passion for fashion since his adolescence. His journey began at the age of 15 when he embarked on a quest to redefine the conventional boundaries of style. Motivated by personal adversities and a challenging upbringing, Mosby has molded his brand to transmute traditional, utilitarian fabrics and silhouettes into urban-chic, contemporary ensembles juxtaposed against traditional artistic backdrops. Shareef will be paired with Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist, editor, NY Times best-selling author, and television host. Elaine was the second youngest Editor-in-Chief in Condé Nast history and the second Black woman to hold the title in the company’s 107-year history. She has played a pivotal role in elevating politics and social justice in Teen Vogue.

Nia Thomas

Thomas has always used the world as her vision board. A born and bred New Yorker, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2017 with her BFA in Fashion Design. A year after graduation, she started a clothing line producing limited-edition garments and original jewelry inspired by inward discovery nourished by her worldly travels. Today, Nia is a luxe lifestyle brand with handcrafted pieces for people who own their power, sensuality, and capacity for love. Despite being covered in Vogue, Essence, and The Cut, Nia Thomas rejects ‘being too cool’ and is anchored in the mindset of staying true to herself and her values. Nia will be paired with Shawn Howell, an experienced fashion retail executive.

Durrell Dupard

A New Orleans native, has been creating custom 1-of-1 designs since he was 15 years old. He started his career in fashion by launching his own clothing brand, and three years later, he began sewing his own custom designs. As Durrell became more well-known for his work, he decided to start an athleisure clothing line called TwentylRich to meet his clientele’s everyday needs. This line became incredibly popular, sparking a movement that reached across the city and eventually made it available online and in stores across the country. Determined to continue expanding, Durrell moved to Los Angeles, where he is now based. He continues to create daily, producing all his 1-of-1 creations under his Freddie Estelle label. Durrell will be paired with Justina McKee, Justina McKee is the visionary behind the acclaimed swimwear fashion house Matte Collection, through which she is empowering women worldwide to feel beautiful, comfortable, and confident—with affordability at the foundation. Throughout her ten-year career in concept development and design experience, Justina has cracked the code on building targeted brand audiences and sustaining organic, rapid growth.

Larissa Muehleder

Muehleder was raised in Nigeria, where her cultural heritage taught her to love boldness and vibrancy. These traits would later manifest in the creations of her eponymous brand, Muehleder. The journey to becoming a designer wasn’t a straight path—it was a weaving narrative of immigration, self-discovery, and a relentless pursuit of the vision she saw for herself and the women she wanted to create for. Muehleder isn’t just a brand—it’s a testament to the boundless possibilities that await those who dare to dream, to create, and to defy their insecurities and self-doubt. With each design, she continues to write her story and find a piece of herself in everyone. Larissa will be paired with Jacqueline Cooper, COO of LaQuan Smith.

Heart Roberts