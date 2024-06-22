Bossip Video

To help combat rising food costs McDonald’s announced $5 Meal Deals will sweep the nation so everyone has “McDonald’s Money”.

Inflation is on a run we haven’t seen since Kobe Bryant and Shaq brought three championships to the Los Angeles Lakers. Everything is expensive and when we mean everything, especially necessities. One thing that we’ve seen get out of control is food costs. It used to be cheaper to cook at home but with inflation, it doesn’t matter anymore.

According to a press release from McDonald’s they are stepping in to make the burden easier for everyone. McDonald’s is launching $5 Meal Deals nationwide so everyone has “Mcdonald’s Money”.

The $5 Meal Deal – Starting June 25 for a limited time, the meal includes your choice of a McDouble®* or McChicken® sandwich, small Fries, 4 Piece Chicken McNuggets® and a small soft drink, all for just 5 bucks. More Free Fries – Bring your favorite snack on all your summer adventures with ‘Free Fries Fridays’ every Friday nationwide – exclusively in the McDonald’s App. Customers can snag a free medium fry with any $1 minimum purchase through the end of 2024. And in honor of National French Fry Day next month, we’ve got a bonus in store for McDonald’s App users. On Saturday, July 13, fans can get free fries of any size in the app – no purchase necessary. Great local savings – Wherever your summer adventures take you, your local McDonald’s will have great savings both in restaurant and on the McDonald’s® App, all day long. From can’t-miss Buy One Get One offers to discounts on soft drinks and iced coffees to help customers stay cool this season, McDonald’s local franchisees are serving up great deals to their local communities.





At this point, every deal and discount matters, and being able to feed the family cheaply is a blessing. The deals will hit stores nationwide on June 25th. Hopefully, other places will follow suit because how much more can we take? The McDonald’s app has always had the deals but the new $5 Meal Deals takes the cake. From celebrity meals to this current meal McDonald’s is taking feedback from consumers and making adjustments along the way.

Will you be partaking in the $5 Meal Deals?