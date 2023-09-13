Advil has launched an important project aimed at dismantling pain inequity and bias within the Black community, and an esteemed journalist is detailing it to BOSSIP.

On Tuesday, Advil launched “The Advil Pain Equity Project” a multi-year commitment debuting with its inaugural storytelling campaign, “Believe My Pain.” Centered around stories of people who have experienced pain inequity, “Believe My Pain” is changing the narrative that Black people have higher pain thresholds and/or are exaggerating their level of pain compared to other races, a notion stemming from deep-rooted bias within healthcare.

Based on a quantitative study commissioned by Advil in partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine, 93% of Black individuals said pain has an impact on their day-to-day lives; 83% said they have had a negative experience when seeking help managing pain, and 3 out of 4 Black individuals believe there is bias in how pain is diagnosed and treated, reports a press release.

In recent years, several celebs have drawn awareness to not only these issues but the Black eternality morality crisis, in particular. Included in that group is Serena Williams who penned an April 2022 essay detailing how after the birth of her daughter, she had to advocate for herself after experiencing painful blood clot symptoms.

Williams, who ultimately saved her own life despite constant dismissals from healthcare providers, noted how in the United States, African-American women are nearly three times more likely to die during or after childbirth than those who are white.

Like Williams, journalist, advocate, and new mom, Elaine Weltertoh was shocked to hear the statistics and told BOSSIP they’re discussed in Advil’s “Believe My Pain” campaign.

Hit the flip for her words.