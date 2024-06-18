Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock is headed to jail.

The former reality TV star has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and one-year probation, according to reports from TMZ. This comes following an altercation last fall, during which Rock was accused of assaulting Tamar Braxton’s backup singer James Wright Chanel.

The 24-year-old reportedly received five days of credit for time served in the case.

As previously reported the altercation in question went down on Nov. 10, 2023, when Braxton performed at the Novo in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, Wright filed a lawsuit in February claiming that Chrisean became violent backstage over a mix-up regarding her participation in Braxton’s show.

Wright explained to the court that Rock was under the impression she would be rapping, while he was told she was to do a dance routine.

Once things escalated, Wright claimed that Chrisean hit him in the face while wearing multiple rings, breaking two of his teeth.

As for what allegedly led to Rock’s violent outburst where she struck Wright Chanel, BOSSIP sources said that the singer was informing Rock that “she was nowhere to be found” when it was time to go onstage and she hit him in retaliation while calling him a “liar.”

“That’s when Chrisean hit him four times in the face with rings on her hands, busting his lip, chipping his tooth, and busting his nose which caused him to bleed,” reported BOSSIP’s source.

Chrisean was also recorded immediately after the incident showing no remorse and saying she’ll “slap that n**** [James Wright Chanel] anytime.”

James Wright Chanel’s lawyer, Kevin Anderson, told the LA Times that the Baddies star “hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night. She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.”

According to Anderson, Braxton was there during the altercation.

Wright’s suit goes on to allege that as people were removing Chrisean from the room, she used a homophobic slur in reference to the backup dancer, also insisting she was going to hit him another time.

Wright said that the attack left him with facial cuts and a pair of broken teeth, after which he had to seek medical treatment.

Following her sentencing, Chrisean was ordered to remain at least 100 yards from both Wright and the Lucky Strike bowling alley, where the alleged attack occurred. Rock is also prohibited from owning or having any weapons in her possession while she is on probation.

According to reports from TMZ, authorities are reportedly planning to extradite Chrisean to Oklahoma, where she has outstanding drug charges. Officials in California are reportedly planning to extradite her out of state after the California legal matters have been handled.