Bossip Video

Chrisean Rock is fighting back against speculation that her son has health problems due to her still drinking and smoking while she was pregnant with him.

Fans have been critical of Chrisean ever since she started posting pictures of her son with Blueface, Chrisean Jr.

The rapper recently revealed her decision to quit drinking and smoking to improve her performance at football practice. Of course, that rubbed a lot of folks the wrong way, since she didn’t feel the need to apply that healthy lifestyle while she was pregnant, bringing up concerns about how that has affected her child.

After seeing recent photos and videos of Chrisean Jr., some fans have asserted that the 7-month-old might be blind.

“Aye slim I’m starting to believe that junior is blind man,” one fan wrote, according to AceShowBiz. “He never make eye contact with people, his surround and toys !! I don’t want to hear but he smiled. He smiled because of sound not because he was looking at something.” Another follower added, “Chrisean son might be blind, then his eyes always rotate upward in other videos. And what 8 month old baby that see food and don’t grab at it!? there’s no interaction with nothing in front of him!!Chrisean is w!cked that baby needs help & assistance. At this point give junior to Stevie Wonder !!”

In response to the speculation surrounding Chrisean Jr. and his health, Chrisean posted a video to her Instagram Story insisting that her son is “blessed.”

She continued in another video, “Everybody got something to say about a kid, my son.”

“Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. He’s straight, the f**k? He’s a billion-dollar baby, so stay tuned,” the 24-year-old continued. “No he’s not blind, no he’s not r*****ed, he’s a f***ing child… My baby’s blessed from the head to his toe.”

Regardless of the public’s concern for Chrisean Jr., it’s pretty clear that his mother doesn’t wanna hear it.