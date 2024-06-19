Bossip Video

Major League Soccer (MLS) teamed up with Adidas and Black Players for Change (BPC)–an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society–to commemorate Juneteenth by amplifying the voices of the Black community within and beyond sports.

Together, they introduced a special edition pre-match “I AM #19” shirt (designed by Adidas Licensed Sports Graphics Manager Todd Stansbury) that acknowledges the significance of Juneteenth while celebrating all players as agents of change.

“Juneteenth holds profound significance in the history and culture of our community, and the 2024 pre-match tops symbolize Black Players for Change’s ongoing commitment to honor the past while inspiring future generations,” said Allen Hopkins Jr., Executive Director, Black Players for Change. “Through this collaboration and partnership with Major League Soccer and Adidas, the pre-match tops serve as a powerful reminder of our shared journey and the progress we continue to strive for within the sport and beyond. They embody the principles of equality and connectedness, emphasizing that when we stand together, we are stronger and more unified in our pursuit of advancement and equality.”

In addition to the “I AM #19” tops, MLS, BPC, and Adidas are releasing a new “Generations” campaign featuring FC Cincinnati and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Miles Robinson along with a short film. Check it out below:

The “Generations” campaign highlights the generational connection between first team professionals and Academy players, emphasizing unity, empowerment, and progress within the soccer community.

“It is so important to recognize the ongoing work that Black Players for Change has done and will continue to do for the African-American community,” said FC Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson. “MLS, Adidas, and BPC have provided a platform to celebrate, honor, and educate the league and our fans about African American history with this year’s Juneteenth pre-match tops. It is key to use these efforts as steppingstones to a brighter, more just future for all.”

For more info on the Juneteenth initiative, click here, and, if interested, head over to MLSstore.com or your local stadium retail location to cop The “I AM #19” pre-match tops. A portion of the proceeds will support special initiatives and organizations focused on racial equity and social justice.