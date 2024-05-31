Bossip Video

After the Timberwolves were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals Anthony Edwards dropped his new Adidas ad responding to the haters.

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is one of the brightest new stars in the NBA. After several fumbles from Ja Morant, the league needed a face of the new generation, and Edwards was a no-brainer. The best part of Edwards’ rise in fame is he’s doing it while being authentically himself. His partnership with Adidas has further propelled him into the spotlight. Also, we can’t forget to mention the sneakers are fire.

Play

According to Complex, following his loss in the Western Conference finals, AE and Adidas responded with a new ad targeted towards his detractors. The ad showcases Anthony Edwards getting some work in while a machine prints receipts with tweets from his haters. At one point, Edwards even says “F*ck Buddy” in response to Cam’ron alleging he “isn’t a superstar yet.”

At the end of the commercial AE promises this is “just the beginning” and he isn’t going anywhere.

Play

Unfortunately, the Wolves didn’t make it to the NBA finals but defeating the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets, is worth bragging about. This Timberwolves team is young and as hungry as ever plus this season proved the sky is the limit. If everyone stays healthy on the Timberwolves we can expect to see them make another historic run next season.

You can watch AE’s latest Adidas commercial addressing his detractors below.