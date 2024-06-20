Bossip Video

Remy Ma is supporting her son, JaySon “Jace” Scott, as he faces a recent first-degree murder charge. According to PEOPLE/span>, Scott, 23, was arrested on June 18 in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Darius Guillebeaux, 47, in Queens, New York. Scott and another suspect, 22-year-old Richard Swygert, were both taken into custody.

In a statement to TMZ, Remy vehemently denied the charges against her son.

“We stand by JaySon’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me,” the “Lean Back” artist said. “While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence.”

Remy Ma has hired attorney Dawn Florio, who specializes in complex criminal cases and investigations to represent her eldest son.

“As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything — as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”

Scott And The Second Suspect Are Facing Multiple Charges

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson from the New York Police Department says Scott faces charges including first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Similarly, police stated that 22-year-old Richard Swygert has been charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred in Queens after authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a male shot at the intersection of 148th Street and Rockaway Boulevard on June 7, 2021.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 47-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest,” police said. “EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.” The victim was later identified as Guillebeaux.

Investigators believe that Scott and the second suspect are responsible for Guillebeaux’s killing in Queens. However, they are also exploring the possibility that it may have been a contracted assassination, TMZ noted.

An arraignment is anticipated for Wednesday.