Uh Oh: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyers Fear For His Life As House Arrest Expires Next Month

Ever since he was released, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hard at work meeting the obligations of the $10 Million deal he signed last year. He just earned his first #1 single for “Trollz” featuring Nicki Minaj, which wasn’t an easy task and whether you like him or not, he had to fight for it wholeheartedly.

Thanks to COVID-19, Tekashi was able to earn himself an early release and finish the rest of his time on house arrest. Plus, his cooperation with the federal government in the shakedown of New York City’s NineTrey blood gang already earned him a short sentence before COVID-19 came with the assist. On July 31, Tekashi will officially be a free man to go where ever he chooses–but the risk will be at an all-time high.

Last month, when he posted a picture outside of his hideout to Instagram, a teenager staying next door recorded him and posted his whereabouts to Snapchat. That incident happened shortly after his release, causing him to be removed from the original location his label rented for him for his safety. The question thereafter was, ‘Will this be a recurring theme for Tekashi?” It seems like his lawyers are already worried about just that, according to the New York Post.

“I’m concerned,” Dawn Florio, one of his lawyers, told The Post. “Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something. He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security.”

In the article, they go around and ask people about their feelings regarding Tekashi, but it seems like most really don’t care. Many people who knew the rapper before he was famous still seem him as Danny from the block and never bought into the whole 6ix9ine persona, seeing it as more of a performance. It seems likely that 6ix9ine will be fine and able to live his life with no trouble–but he should watch out for those new gang members who would love to cause him trouble in an effort to make a name for themselves.