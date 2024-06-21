Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors is already going back to work following his 2023 domestic assault conviction.

According to Variety, the former Marvel star is getting back into acting following his fall from grace. After being convicted of domestic assault in 2023 and fired from multiple projects, Majors is set to star in the independent revenge thriller Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve.

Martin, the younger brother of Dune director Denis Villeneuve, confirmed the casting news to the outlet this week. The film, written by Frank Hannah, “follows a CIA investigator who goes to troubling lengths after the woman he loves is overpowered by sinister forces. It’s expected to be filmed in Saskatchewan in late fall.”

This casting comes after Majors was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling in April after he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A Manhattan judge ruled that Majors must complete a 52-week in-person program in Los Angeles, and with the shooting plans for Merciless, it’s unclear how that will work.

Before his trial, Jonathan Majors was everywhere, starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and Lovecraft Country. He was set to continue his reign as Marvel’s next big villain and appear in multiple movies throughout their cinematic universe, but following his guilty conviction, Marvel Studios cut ties.

He lost multiple other projects and endorsement deals and was dropped by his manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company.

His new movie role comes amid him telling ABC News Live’s Linsey Davis that he was hopeful he would work in Hollywood again.

“Yeah, I do. I pray I do,” he told Davis, noting that he thinks he deserves a second chance. “But it’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”