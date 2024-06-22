Bossip Video

Actor Eric Braden recently called a KKKaren to the KKKarpet over her racist comments about his costars.

Look, we all know that despite being the most overwhelmingly catered to racial demographic in the history of the American entertainment industry, a lot of white people turn into the saltiest of salty saltines whenever they see too many Black people and people of color on TV and in films. Diversity has really only been a top priority in Hollywood, advertising, broadcasting and other mediums for the last decade or so, but not a day of it has gone by without crusty Caucasians kicking and screaming about it because they have taken their virtually unlimited representation for granted, and now things are changing.

This brings us to a white fan of the classic soap opera The Young and The Restless, who managed to get herself dragged by one of the show’s most beloved and well-known stars, Eric Braeden, all because she couldn’t keep her Klanny Karen Koments to herself regarding the Black and POC actors on the show, whom she referred to as “slaves” who need to be put “in their place.”

The woman’s disgusting comment was first pointed out by actress Yvette Nicole Brown who brought it to the attention of The Young and The Restless‘ X account.

“The three faces that are destroying the show.” the leg-wash-averse woman who goes by “Kerry” on X said of YATR actors Sean Dominic, Christel Khalil, and Bryton James. “They all think their high and mighty when they’re not, can’t wait for someone to put these slaves in their place. #YR”

Braeden, who famously portrayed Victor Newman on the show, got wind of the tweet and responded by defending the actors and telling the so-called fan that she is now blocked on the show’s site, and he told the KKKaren that she could stick a burning cross where the sun-down town don’t shine. (He didn’t really say all that, but it would’ve been funny.)

“These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you LOW LIFE can imagine!” Braeden wrote. “We are going to block your racist a**, you got that b****??!!”

For those of you who aren’t soap opera fans, this is like if a racist Star Trek fan was talking white-and-aggrieved nonsense about the cast of Star Trek: Discovery and Patrick Stewart cursed them out and said, “That’s why ya momma’s a ho—word to Spock!”

Considering that the lipless woman was also blocked on the General Hospital account “for this same level of racism” she might be one of the same twice-a-month showering empty spice cabinet holders who GH star Tabyana Ali was talking about when she opened up about racist comments posted on X by white supremacist snowflakes who are upset about seeing Black faces where they don’t think they should be.

“I promise life is more beautiful and peaceful and full when you give people and yourself LOVE,” Ali wrote in a tweet aimed at hateful bigots online. “I pray you don’t meet God and find yourself disappointed when he shows you the life you could’ve had, if all you had to do was stop giving out that type of energy and just went OUTSIDE!”

Again, none of this is new. We live in a time when white nerds are getting their Captain America tighty-whities all in a bunch whenever they see too many non-white faces in a Star Wars show because even in a Universe with multiple alien humanoid species interacting with each other on planets that still manage to be astonishingly white despite being in a galaxy far, far away, it’s still inconceivable to them that melanated people also exist.

Hell, this form of racism is so common and casual that, in March, X’s owner, Elon Musk called the Oscars “a woke contest” because he thought too many non-white actors and directors were winning awards—until it was pointed out to him that, actually, white creatives still dominated the award show, at which point, all was right in Darth Apartheid’s word once more.

So, yeah, Kerry, Musk, and the rest of their Klan-ish ilk are out here on these internet streets and they are angry about the de-Jim-Crow-ification of Hollywood.

Oh, well!