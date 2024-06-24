Bossip Video

Camp Flog Gnaw is back!

After pulling out of two major festival appearances last week, Tyler, The Creator has confirmed that his own festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, will be happening in 2024.

The rapper took to social media on Monday, June 24 to reveal that his beloved carnival-themed festival will take place this year in honor of it’s 10th anniversary. Just like in year’s past, the announcement comes just a few days ahead of advanced passes going on sale, which comes long before any announcement of a lineup.

Tyler himself was on the bill for 2023’s festivities, along with a memorable set from Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. The former’s pervious TDE label mate, SZA, also headlined, along with performances from Lil Yachty, Kali Uchis, and more.

The festival will once again take place in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

In celebration of 10 years of Camp Flog Gnaw, the festival posted all of its old lineups on X, showcasing how much the event has grown since it started in 2012. Because of COVID, the festival took a couple of years off, so the anniversary celebration actually comes 12 years after the first festival.

Access for advanced sale passes starts Thursday, June 27 at noon PST.

Will YOU be attending Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw?