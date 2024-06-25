Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have reportedly finalized the terms of their rocky divorce settlement, and it looks like the baller is paying his ex-wife seven figures.

According to court documents obtained by theJasmineBrand, Taylor will retain ownership of four significant marital properties valued at over $10 million from her shared estate with the former NBA player. Shumpert has been ordered to make a substantial “one-time 7-figure payment” to Taylor, although the exact amount remains undisclosed.

As part of the agreement, Shumpert will also pay $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Additionally, he is responsible for covering 100% of their private school expenses.

Taylor, who was married to the former Cleveland Cavaliers player from 2016 to 2023, has been awarded several vehicles, including a Maybach, Mercedes Sprinter, tour bus and Bronco truck, along with all her jewelry. She will retain full ownership of her companies, Taylormade and Auntie’s, under the settlement, reports theJasmineBrand.

Shumpert will also retain his investments under the brand Shumpert Shump, though specific details of these investments were not disclosed publicly.

Social Media Reacts To Teyana & Iman’s Divorce Settlement

Neither Taylor nor Shumpert have publicly commented on the specifics of their finalized settlement. However, social media has been abuzz with reactions. Some users are congratulating Taylor for what appears to be favorable terms in the agreement. Meanwhile, others have expressed surprise at the perceived high amount of the monthly child support payments required from Shumpert.

Earlier this month, the former athlete reportedly requested a reduction in his $8,000 monthly child support obligation, citing his lower monthly income, as noted by Black Enterprise.

As previously reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January 2023, citing allegations of Shumpert’s “cruel” treatment and extreme narcissistic behavior throughout their marriage.

Inside her eyebrow-raising court filing, Taylor accused her estranged husband of neglecting the safety of their two daughters in court documents. She also accused Shumpert of smoking marijuana around their children and alleged that the baller was allegedly “under the influence” on more than one occasion while caring for their adorable girls.

Additionally, the singer and dancer claimed that the New York Knicks alum failed to feed their daughters while they were living in their family home and that she received “condescending and manipulative” messages from him about her career.

We’re hoping these two can heal and move on from all this rocky divorce drama.

