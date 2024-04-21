Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor is a newly single woman, and rumors have already started circulating about who may be up next.





Back in March, TMZ reported that the singer turned actress was getting cozy with her Paul Thomas Anderson movie costar, Leonardo DiCaprio. Though those who know that the Oscar winner has affinity for anything under the age of 25, a video of the pair on set together had the girls wondering.

Then, the pair were spotted embracing at the WME post-Oscars party, further throwing a little oil on the fire.

Teyana sat the record straight in an interview with E! News saying,

“Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun. And if you’ve seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast. We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he’s eating good.”

She did throw some praise Leo’s way.

“[He] is like the best. He will cheerlead for you all the way through.”

DiCaprio is reportedly dating a 25-year-old model named Vittoria Ceretti. While Teyana is in the midst of a pseudo-messy divorce from Iman Shumpert. The actress shares daughters Junie and Rue with her ex-baller estranged husband. The pair were married in 2016 after three years of dating and announced last September that they were divorcing. At the time, the former couple seemed to be amicably going their separate ways; however, things have taken a turn.

After their divorce documents made it to the internet, private details about their marriage as well as their split followed. Allegations of emotional abuse, infidelity and concern over the safety of their two young children all went public in the proceedings.

Never defeated, Teyana has bounced back in a major way. She announced her directorial debut, which will star Euphoria’s Storm Reid, is currently working on bringing to life a Dionne Warwick biopic and is continuing to help today’s stars with their stage presence.