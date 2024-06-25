Bossip Video

Regardless of how the public feels, Draya Michele is loving her life while dating a much younger man.

Following the birth of their first child together in May, the 39-year-old and her boyfriend Jalen Green, 22, have started to be more open with their relationship.

After keeping things under wraps for a while, the pair recently made their first public appearance together at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show, which came after the couple addressed all of the backlash over their age gap.

TMZ Sports caught the duo running errands with their newborn daughter recently, where they asked about the negativity they’ve faced as a couple.

“We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff,” Draya said. Green added: “We also don’t care.”

Despite not caring, Michele still found herself in The Shade Room comments section a few days later, wondering when the outrage over her relationship would end.

“Is this outrage like forever ? Or do yall eventually get over it? Just asking,” she commented under a photo of her and her daughter.

But, even with the constant naysayers, Draya is still letting her memes fly.

The Mint Swim founder posted a video to her Instagram Story captioned, “When you date someone younger than you,” which features a woman attempting to fold clothes when her boyfriend comes in dancing.

According to Page Six, the younger boyfriend proceeds to jump up on a stripper pole and do a few spins before trying to help his girlfriend fold clothes, telling her to put her hands up so he could throw a few punches. In the end, he gave her a hug and a kiss before slapping her on the butt and saying, “I love you.”

Apparently, this looks somewhat similar to Draya’s relationship with Green, as she reposted the video and added, “Love it here.”