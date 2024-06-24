Bossip Video

Amid the birth of their daughter in May, proud parents Jalen Green and Draya Michele are unphased by the backlash of their 17-year age gap. “It’s kinda weird, love is love,” said the Mint Swim Founder, 39, about being with the 22-year-old Houston Rockets player.

TMZ Sports recently caught the couple running errands with their newborn daughter whom Draya protectively kept covered with a blanket in a stroller. Both discussed parenting their new child, and when asked about the negativity they’ve faced as a couple Draya calmly said:

“We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff.”

Jalen Green quickly added:

“We also don’t care.”

Draya continued telling TMZ Sports;

“We block it out and mind our business.”

Though many feel like the mom of three is in the wrong and a “predator” for dating the baller who’s nearly the same age as her oldest son, she defiantly told TMZ that she’s confused about why it’s a big deal.

“I don’t know what people’s problem is. Two adults being in love, I don’t know why that would rub people the wrong way. It’s kinda weird. Love is love at the end of the day.”

Draya Michele and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter on Mother’s Day, May 12, and explained the significance behind her daughter’s birth date.

“In 2021, on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth shattering phone call I received that morning,” she captioned an IG carousel. “Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Green is no stranger to fatherhood. Shortly before the couple announced Draya’s pregnancy, he welcomed a daughter with 23-year-old California student Myah Iakopo.