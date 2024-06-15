Bossip Video

Just when Drake thinks he can finally breathe, he is hit with another diss that even Adonis might sing along to! Pharrell Williams has seemingly sent shots towards the Canadian rapper in the most creative way yet. Pharrell and Drake have a sordid history, but no one saw this coming from the “Happy” singer.

In case you’ve been under a rock in 2024, Drake has been involved in several rap beefs throughout the year. Most famously, he and Kendrick Lamar exchanged several disses, with K. Dot being declared the winner by many. The Toronto native also took hits from former collaborators Future, The Weeknd and Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and Kanye West. Additionally, rumors swirled that Megan Thee Stallion’s song “HISS” was a hit at Drake. Now, after weeks of silence from both ends, Pharrell allegedly has something to say.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the hip-hop mogul released a new single, “Double Life.” The song is said to be aimed at Drake’s alleged double life.

“Hey, what are you hiding?/ What you do when you’re gone? / Nothing wrong being private/ Make sure it ain’t wrong/ Your life double-sided/ Two-faced like coins/ What side do I get?/ What side are you on?” Pharrell raps.

It is unclear what Drake could be hiding, but Pharrell may be ready to spill the tea. However, Pharrell did not only drop this as a diss. The song is part of the Despicable Me 4 soundtrack. If you recall, Pharrell’s hit song, “Happy,” was also a part of the Despicable Me franchise soundtrack.

What Did Drake Do To Make Him That Mad?

Though their beef hasn’t been as high profile as Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Drake have been at odds for years. Interestingly, K. Dot claims to have started disliking Drake because of Pharrell. Drake claimed that all of the jewelry in Lamar’s house belonged to Williams in the song “Family Matters.”

Additionally, Pharrell and Drake’s mentor, Lil Wayne, have a history of beef. Hot New Hip Hop stated that in 2006, Pharrell joined Clipse on his song “Mr. Me Too”, in which they dissed the New Orleans rapper for seemingly copying their style. It is safe to say that this diss towards Drake has been a long time coming.

Pharrell has definitely made some bold choices with this alleged diss. Could the choice to include the song on a children’s movie soundtrack imply something about Drake’s child(ren) and fatherhood? Remember, in 2018, Pusha T, who is close friends with Pharrell, revealed that Drake secretly had a son with a former adult film star. We later discovered the child’s name was Adonis after Drake admitted to hiding his kid from the world.

Drake has not responded yet, and it is unclear if he will. As mentioned, many considered K. Dot to be the winner of the rappers’ very public feud, leaving Drake to move on and move out of Cali with his tail tucked between his legs. Responding to Williams could lead to more damage to his career. However, Drake has never been one to back down from a rap beef.