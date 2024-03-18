Yeehaw! Crown Royal recently enlisted a street style savant to cover the top trends at Houston Rodeo and it was a rootin’ tootin’ good time with a sip of philanthropy to match.

Maurice Kamara, the famed Brooklyn luxury fashion stylist and content creator behind “The People Gallery”, was tapped by the world’s number one Canadian whiskey brand to be its fashion representative at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™.

During his time in Texas, Kamara interviewed local artisans, rodeo goers, and stars like Bun B and Eve on their outfit inspirations as they enjoyed the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom.

Below the fashion industry insider dishes on the Western wear resurgence, his work with Crown Royal, and the brand’s dedication to giving back at the Houston hoedown.

You are a HUGE fashion and streetwear correspondent with the enormously popular The People Gallery, how did this start?

Being in New York City, you see a LOT of people every day outside no matter where you are. Some people make the sidewalks their catwalks. You can tell when someone has fun getting dressed, and that they take dressing up to go to work or outside seriously. It’s just fun to see everyone literally wearing their personalities as armor in a way. How we dress is how we feel. For me, I enjoyed watching these everyday people. I didn’t know who they were or where they were from, but I got a peek into who they were as people by what they were wearing. One day I got the idea to go up to one and interview them about their outfit and it all changed from there.

Bringing my platform to the Houston Rodeo with Crown Royal offers an opportunity for my followers to experience the rodeo lifestyle and see its real influence on current luxury and streetwear trends. Many of my followers live in urban hubs like LA, New York, or large cities in Europe, where seeing such experiences in their everyday lives is rare, making this collaboration a unique one for them to connect with a culture they might otherwise miss out on.

One thing that I’ve noticed is that you get big-name celebs, some of whom are very closed off, to open up about fashion. Talk to me about connecting with them in this way.

I try to make people more comfortable by making everything feel more casual. My reactions to their answers also make people smile and laugh, which helps. What I do is very different from a normal interview. It feels like you ran into a friend that you haven’t seen in a while and are catching up and just happy to see them. We are all human, we are all people and we all want to be real, I can give them that. There are no edits, come as you are; celebrity or regular Joe.

Where did you get your eye for fashion?

I have always loved fashion and been in that world. I started in retail and made connections with brands and people in that space which I built up over the years. Eventually, I created my platform and here we are today.

You are Crown Royal’s fashion representative for Houston Rodeo, what was the experience like? How was the fashion?

The Houston Rodeo is all about diving into that southern and western lifestyle. For some people, it’s just another day, but for others, it’s a chance to break free from the usual grind and try something new and exciting. So when Crown Royal reached out to me I was excited and intrigued about the idea of bridging the gap and sharing what the people are really like at the Rodeo. My hope is that it will inspire more people from cities in the East, West, and beyond to come out here and have new experiences in culture and fashion.

My first weekend at the Rodeo was very eye-opening, I had never seen anything like it. I have spent most of my life in New York City, and while the city has a lot to offer, there is really nothing like it. From the food, the events, and the fashion, it was like stepping into another world that I never thought I would see with my own eyes, felt like a movie.

Talk to me about some of the celebs you saw and chatted with.

Next week, I’ll be back in Houston and speak to the legendary Bun B on the night of his All-American Takeover – I can’t wait to see what he and his guests will be wearing. Don’t miss out on that soon.

Now that Beyoncé is delving into the country scene, did you see the Beyoncé effect at Houston Rodeo? Do you feel like more people were in attendance and did you see some people copy her look?

I did not see anyone copy her looks while there to be honest. I have never been to the Rodeo before so I can’t say if there were more or fewer people, but it was definitely very packed, especially closer to when the concerts start and let out.

I also read that Crown Royal was donating up to $20K to non-profit and sustainable design house Magpies and Peacocks—tell me more about that.

Giving back to the community is how we can all build a legacy. The Crown Royal brand is rooted in generosity and at the end of the day, they want to give back to those who are keeping the Houston community thriving. I think it is great that Rodeo goers who visit the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom this weekend can trigger an additional donation from Crown by tipping their hat at the space.

Crown Royal which was a title sponsor of Houston Rodeo this year, not only celebrated the event’s rich culture with Kamara but also with Bun B who kicked off the festivities.

