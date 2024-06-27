Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team is working on getting a lawsuit against the rapper dismissed.

Lawyers for the “HISS” rapper are asking a California federal judge to dismiss her as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by her former photographer, according to Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff.

On Tuesday, they filed a motion saying that Meg’s former photog, Emilio Garcia, and his lawsuit have no legitimate ties to California and therefore should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Her team wants the case transferred to New York, explaining that she’ll have to reschedule tour dates if it isn’t moved.

“This case involves an alleged incident that occurred out of the country, an out-of-state plaintiff, and an out-of-state defendant with no minimum contacts with California,” the motion reads, according to documents obtained by Cuniff. “[Megan] regularly performs both national and international tour dates in cities such as New York, Memphis, Denver, Tokyo, London, Berlin, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, and many others.”

If a judge does end up dismissing the rapper as a defendant because of lack of jurisdiction, it will likely allow for the claims to be re-filed against her in New York. Her lawyers will likely seek permanent dismissal at a later date.

As previously reported, in Garcia’s lawsuit, he alleges that he was hired as a contractor instead of a full-time employee, despite touring the world as Megan’s photographer from March 2020 to June 2023. He also included allegations of a hostile work environment, claiming he witnessed Megan having sex with a woman in a car in Ibiza, Spain.

Megan’s lawyers referred to Garcia as “a con artist” in a court filing last month, saying he was fired for falsifying invoices and overcharging her and now wants to tarnish the rapper’s reputation.

In more positive news for thee Houston hottie, Meg is scheduled to kick off the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, with a performance in Los Angeles.

Billboard announced the news this week, revealing that the rapper is expected to open the show, which will come just two days after the release of her forthcoming album, Megan.

Latto, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill with YG Marley, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey, Tyla and Victoria Monét are also set to perform.