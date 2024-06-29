Bossip Video

Simone Biles proved once again why she is called the Greatest of All Time during the first day of women’s competition at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Minnesota.

With her eyes on making her third Olympic team—something no one’s done since Dominique Dawes—Biles showed off her incredible talent and determination.

Coming off her ninth all-around U.S. Championships title, Biles entered the competition with high expectations. She started the night with a spectacular floor routine, earning the highest score of the evening with a 14.850.

Biles then moved to the uneven bars, where her skillful execution placed her at No. 2 in the standings. Despite this, she quickly regained her momentum on the balance beam. Although it wasn’t her strongest event of the night, she still delivered a solid performance that kept her in the running.

Returning to the floor for her next routine, she awed the judges and fans. The performance earned back her earlier score of 14.850 and reclaimed her spot at the top. Her consistency and flair on the floor exercise reaffirmed her status as the leading contender for the Olympics.

The night reached its climax as Biles approached the vault. She executed her famous Yurchenko double pike with precision, securing a score of 15.975. Her amazing performance routine solidified her dominance in the competition.

According to NBC News, the top all-around finisher after two days of competition at the trials will earn an automatic spot on the five-member women’s Olympic team.

A selection committee will determine the remaining four spots, considering the results from the trials and previous competitions. On Sunday, they will announce the finalized list of women’s gymnastics team competing in Paris. The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games air live on NBC and Peacock.

Will Simone Biles' performance be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in gymnastics history?