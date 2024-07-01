“Culture’s Biggest Night” is currently taking place in Los Angeles and a number of your faves are wearing baaaawdy baring gowns.
Today, celebs flocked to L.A.’s Peacock Theater for the 2024 BET Awards for the ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson.
The actress was spotted on the carpet donning custom Balmain styled by superstar stylists Wayman and Micah accessorized with intricate nail art.
She also wore a chic bob by Tym Wallace and makeup by Saisha Beecham.
Also seen on the scene was Victoria Monét.
Ahead of lighting up the stage with performances of “On My Mama” and “Alright”, the stunning songstress wore a dark blue strapless dress with bedazzled embellishments.
Similarly stunning was Yung Miami who wowed in a curve caressing Jagne gown.
She accessorized with a chic bob and minimal makeup.
Hit the flip for more BET Awards looks.
Summer Walker was another style standout.
The “Over It” songstress posed for pics with her homegirl Sexyy Red while looking pretty in pink.
The ladies were joined on the carpet by Halle and Chloe Bailey…
as well as Ice Spice…
and an oddly accessorized Angela Simmons.
See more BET Awards looks on the flip.
Keke Palmer was seen on the scene at the BET Awards alongside the members of her girl group, DivaGurl.
The “Big Boss” looked cute in an ombre blue dress alongside her groupmates Monét, Sade, and Lashay.
Similarly stunning was Coco Jones who sparked in an olive green dress…
Meagan Good who brought her boo Jonathan Majors as her date…
and Angela “Blac Chyna” White.
More on the flip.
Lola Brooke looked pretty in purple at the BET Awars.
While Tamar Braxton posted up in pink…
and Remy Ma came nearly nude.
Muni Long looked lovely in a mini dress…
B. Simone kept it classy with a short cut…
Diarra Kilpatrick wowed the crowd in marigold…
Jhonni Blaze bared her baaawdy in white at the BET Awards.
Not to be outdone, Flo Milli donned a lace dress with cut-outs…
“Nasty Girl” Tinashe kept it classy…
as did Reginae.
Hit the flip to see how the fellas showed up for the BET Awards.
Colman Domingo looked dapper in a Ferrari suit.
while Usher recreated a throwback outfit to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award.
