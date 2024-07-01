Bossip Video
“Culture’s Biggest Night” is currently taking place in Los Angeles and a number of your faves are wearing baaaawdy baring gowns.

BET Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Gilbert Flores/ Billboard/Amy Sussman / Getty

Today, celebs flocked to L.A.’s Peacock Theater for the 2024 BET Awards for the ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The actress was spotted on the carpet donning custom Balmain styled by superstar stylists Wayman and Micah accessorized with intricate nail art.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

She also wore a chic bob by Tym Wallace and makeup by Saisha Beecham.

 

 

Also seen on the scene was Victoria Monét.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Ahead of lighting up the stage with performances of “On My Mama” and “Alright”, the stunning songstress wore a dark blue strapless dress with bedazzled embellishments.

BET Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Gilbert Flores/ Billboard/Amy Sussman / Getty

 

Similarly stunning was Yung Miami who wowed in a curve caressing Jagne gown.

 

 

She accessorized with a chic bob and minimal makeup.

 

BET Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Gilbert Flores/ Billboard/Amy Sussman / Getty

Summer Walker was another style standout.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The “Over It” songstress posed for pics with her homegirl Sexyy Red while looking pretty in pink.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The ladies were joined on the carpet by Halle and Chloe Bailey…

 

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Gilbert Flores/ Billboard/Amy Sussman / Getty

as well as Ice Spice…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

and an oddly accessorized Angela Simmons.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

 

Keke Palmer was seen on the scene at the BET Awards alongside the members of her girl group, DivaGurl.

The “Big Boss” looked cute in an ombre blue dress alongside her groupmates Monét, Sade, and Lashay.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Similarly stunning was Coco Jones who sparked in an olive green dress…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Meagan Good who brought her boo Jonathan Majors as her date…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

and Angela “Blac Chyna” White.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Lola Brooke looked pretty in purple at the BET Awars.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

While Tamar Braxton posted up in pink…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

and Remy Ma came nearly nude.

BET Awards

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Gilbert Flores/ Billboard/Amy Sussman / Getty

Muni Long looked lovely in a mini dress…

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

B. Simone kept it classy with a short cut…

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Diarra Kilpatrick wowed the crowd in marigold…

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Jhonni Blaze bared her baaawdy in white at the BET Awards.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Not to be outdone, Flo Milli donned a lace dress with cut-outs…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

“Nasty Girl” Tinashe kept it classy…

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

as did Reginae.

BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

 

Colman Domingo looked dapper in a Ferrari suit.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

while Usher recreated a throwback outfit to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award.

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

