“Culture’s Biggest Night” is currently taking place in Los Angeles and a number of your faves are wearing baaaawdy baring gowns.

Today, celebs flocked to L.A.’s Peacock Theater for the 2024 BET Awards for the ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

The actress was spotted on the carpet donning custom Balmain styled by superstar stylists Wayman and Micah accessorized with intricate nail art.

She also wore a chic bob by Tym Wallace and makeup by Saisha Beecham.

Also seen on the scene was Victoria Monét.

Ahead of lighting up the stage with performances of “On My Mama” and “Alright”, the stunning songstress wore a dark blue strapless dress with bedazzled embellishments.

Similarly stunning was Yung Miami who wowed in a curve caressing Jagne gown.

She accessorized with a chic bob and minimal makeup.

Hit the flip for more BET Awards looks.