It may be her third time hosting the BET Awards, but Taraji P. Henson. is bringing something new to her hosting duties. The actress plans to showcase “yet another talent” during the 2024 BET Awards live show. However, she is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as she has not yet revealed what the talent is.

According to People, Henson has wanted to show the world a talent of hers, but she has not yet had the opportunity. In an exciting twist, she plans to perform the talent during the award show.

“I’m showcasing yet another talent that a lot of you don’t know that I can do. Some of you know, but not all of you,” Henson told the outlet. “I just haven’t had the stage. I have, actually, once. But everybody didn’t see it. This is culture’s biggest night. The world will know.”

Though the Color Purple actress has been in show business for decades, and it is not her first rodeo at the award show, the polished professional is still nervous. “I love nerves. I still get nervous. I get nervous on the first day of shooting. It’s a live show. Anything can go right or wrong, you know, but that’s what’s so exciting,” she stated. “That’s what I love about live theater. It keeps you on your toes.”

Henson was set to host the 2023 Award show but sat out due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, “I was ready last year to host, and then we had the [SAG and WGA] strike. So, I’m really excited this year. It’s gonna be an incredible show.”

The 2024 BET Awards Are Stacked With Performances

Henson’s secret talent isn’t the only reason to tune into this year’s BET Awards. People also stated that viewers can expect performances from their favorite artists. Will Smith is scheduled to perform, and Henson is excited about his set.

“It’s culture’s biggest night. The performances are gonna blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve,” she stated.

The rap girls have been killing 2024, which makes GloRilla, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion the expected performers. Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Victoria Monét, Lauryn Hill, YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Chlöe, Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, and Marsha Ambrosius are also set to appear.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Usher will also take the stage to accept the honor. Additionally, Drake is the leading nominee, with a total of seven. Nicki Minaj is close behind as she was nominated for six awards.

The 2024 BET Awards will be live on June 30th at 8:00 PM (ET) on BET.