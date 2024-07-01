Bossip Video

TikToker Keith Lee may be none too pleased with Taraji P. Henson after the 2024 BET Awards host mistook him for a fellow social media star.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Taraji was seen chatting with audience members during the awards including Jordan Howlett a.k.a. Jordan Thee Stallion famous for his comedic videos about secret fast food recipes and for resembling Method Man.

“Meth is married, are you?” Taraji asked Howlett referencing his previous videos with the Wu-Tang rapper. “Mr. Keith Lee, I know what you’re thinking right now, this is about a 10.9 outta 10?” she continued to Howlett while calling him the wrong name and referencing Keith Lee’s signature food rating system.

Howlett then made it clear that he was not Keith Lee, and that the TikToker and his wife Ronnie were actually seated next to him.

“I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry,” said Taraji before calling Lee “fine too” despite his wife’s presence and ordering her skit partner to give him a rose.

The award moment caused collective cringe across social media and apparently annoyed Keith Lee who posted and deleted a message seemingly shading the actress.

TheNeighborhoodTalk reports that the TikToker posted a video of him flinging a red rose, which was apparently meant to be a mea culpa for the mixup, to the ground captioned;

“Our name will be known in every room its supposed to be; when it’s supposed to be, how it supposed, with no confusion. God is amazing #Thankful.

It’s unclear if the post was aimed at Taraji or BET.

As you can imagine, people think the TikToker’s overreacting and they’re shading him on social media.

“It’s giving 0/10 she apologized for it,” wrote @Coco_Goddess94 in TheNeighborhoodTalk’s comments. “It’s an award show. Was definitely his first time.” “Keith don’t get corny about a honest mistake,” added @TropicBlend.

What do YOU think about Keith Lee tossing the rose Taraji gave him at the BET Awards?