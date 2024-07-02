Bossip Video

Cops have done a LOT of dirty deeds in their day and without playing police brutality Olympics, this one has got to rank pretty high on the list.

According to CNN, on April 6, 2020, a police officer in Springfield, Illinois conducted a traffic stop after allegedly seeing Dartavius Barnes traveling at a high rate of speed and running a stop sign. The officer reported that just prior to seeing this, a call came over his radio about a shooting in the area. That unnamed officer believed that Barnes could be the suspect in that incident. Barnes was ultimately handcuffed and detained but not arrested. While sitting in the back of a patrol car, he gave officers consent to search his vehicle.

That’s when everything went left.

In body camera footage that was released to the public, an officer can be seen grabbing a sealed urn and a small metal object that was “shaped like a rifle round” reports CNN. In the police report, the officer says that he’s seen objects like these be used to store illegal drugs. He can be seen unsealing the urn and testing it for drugs. Following the test, the officer approaches Barnes and tells him that he found the container and that it tested positive for meth or ecstasy.

“No, no, no, bro. That’s my daughter. What are y’all doing bro … give me that bro, that’s my daughter,” Barnes says in the video when officers showed him the urn.

Barnes’ daughter was 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes who died on February 11, 2019, in the custody of her mother Twan’ka Davis, and her boyfriend Anthony Myers. WICS reports that Ta’Naja suffered from extreme neglect, starvation, dehydration, and a bad cold. Davis and Myers were subsequently charged and convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 20 and 30 years in prison respectively.

Those were the ashes that this d-bag, piece of s**t cop spilled onto the ground trying to be top cop of the year.

Dartavious Barnes would go on to file a lawsuit against the Springfield Police Department for violating his 4th amendment rights. According to a new report by NewsChannel20 however, a circuit court judge recently dismissed that lawsuit ruling that the police officers had acted reasonably “considering the circumstance.”

Ain’t that ‘bout a b****h?