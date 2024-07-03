Bossip Video

Keke Jabbar of Love & Marriage Huntsville fame has sadly passed away.

The news was confirmed via YouTuber Marcella Speaks of “Speak With Your Girl Marcella” who read a statement from the Alabama-based mom and wife’s family.

Marcella is a friend of Keke’s Aunt/ fellow Love & Marriage Huntsville star Ms. Wanda.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” read the statement. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love, and laughter. She will sorely be missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Scott family & The Jabbar family.”

After reading the statement, Marsella solicited prayers for the family and encouraged watchers to be respectful during their loss.

Fellow Love & Marriage Stars Weigh In On Keke Jabbar’s Passing

Jamie Tyler, Winter Harris, and Ashley Silva of Love & Marriage D.C. fame tweeted their condolences to the family.

Similarly, Kimmi Scott of Love & Marriage Huntsville extended her condolences to Keke’s family.

On Instagram, Keke’s cousin LaTisha Scott of Love & Marriage Huntsville did not confirm or deny the news but instead requested privacy for her family.

“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” wrote LaTisha. “This is hard for our Family!!!!!”

This story is still developing…