Bossip Video

Another lawsuit has been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

A previous adult film star has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul, in which she claims Combs sexually assaulted and sex trafficked her for years during his famous “white parties.”

According to reports from PEOPLE, Adria English filed the lawsuit on July 3, claiming that Diddy hired her to work at multiple “white parties” at his homes in New York, Miami and the Hamptons, forcing her to partake in “prostitution and sex work.” Multiple others are named in the suit for allegedly facilitating these parties, including Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Vibe magazine, and Penske Media Corporation.

In her lawsuit, English alleges that the Bad Boy founder “demanded” she engage in sexual intercourse with guests at his parties, including celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabo, between 2006 and 2009.

PEOPLE reports that the former adult film star also claims that Combs forced her to take narcotics offered by “white party” guests and that he had “laced the liquor” at the parties “with ecstasy.” In the filing, English’s attorneys said that she was “unable to recall details from the Miami ‘White Parties’ due to the increased demand that Plaintiff engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed for Defendant Combs.”

Play

As the complaints against Combs continue to pile up, one of his attorneys spoke to PEOPLE and maintained his client’s innocence.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Diddy’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, told the outlet. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

English is asking for a trial by jury, in which she seeks damages including profits from Vibe and PMC, legal fees, losses and “legal and equitable relief.”

News of the latest lawsuit against Combs comes as the rapper’s legal team was reportedly notified by federal authorities in New York that he is a subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to NBC News, two sources familiar with Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles confirmed that a federal grand jury is hearing evidence as part of the investigation. As of now, there is reportedly no indication that charges are imminent.