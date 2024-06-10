Bossip Video

Kim Porter’s father, Jake Porter, is speaking out about the recently-released hotel footage that shows Sean “Diddy” Combs abusing Cassie Ventura.

The father of the late model and actress spoke to Rolling Stone last week, opening up about how it felt watching his daughter’s ex’s violent actions on video.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” the 78-year-old told the outlet. “It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

While Porter said that he never saw the disgraced music mogul physically abuse Kim before her passing in 2018, he admitted that Combs’ actions towards Cassie in the video made him “wonder.” He went on to say that he has a “different outlook” on Diddy now.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” he said to Rolling Stone. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

Jake went on to explain that while his daughter loved the Bad Boy founder, Kim “just couldn’t live” in the same house with him.

“I think he was a very jealous person,” Porter explained. “They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Now, Jake says that his only concern is his grandchildren.

Kim Porter welcomed son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, 16, with Combs in 1998 and 2006, respectively. She was also mom to son Quincy, 33, whom she shared with Al B. Sure. Combs adopted Quincy when he was 3 years old.

Diddy and Kim dated on and off from 1994 to 2007, the couple eventually split due to his alleged infidelity.