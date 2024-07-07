Bossip Video

Minnesota Vikings fourth-round draft pick & rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson died after a fatal car accident in Maryland.

Tragedy has struck the football families of Alabama, Oregon, and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson was killed over the weekend in a fatal car crash. According to Maryland State Police, the “triple fatal crash” claimed the lives of Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Khyree Jackson, 24, of Waldorf and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro. All three victims were in a Dodge Charger around 3:14 a.m. on July 6th when a silver Infiniti attempted to change lanes at a high rate of speed. However, the Infiniti reportedly struck the Charger and collided with a Chevrolet Impala. The accident occurred on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared in a statement on social media.

“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him,” he added. “I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Prayers go out to his family and friends Khyree had so much life left and it was seemingly taken due to someone else’s carelessness. Everyone took to social media to share their stories about Khyree who seemed to leave an impact everywhere he went.